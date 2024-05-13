Early voting begins Monday for District 5 special election

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting for the District 5 special election begins Monday in Orlando. There are seven candidates vying for the seat – Travaris McCurdy, Cameron Hope, Shaniqua “Shan” Rose, Lawanna Gelzer, Ericka Dunlap and Miles Mulrain Jr.

Hill was suspended by the governor after her arrest in March on charges of elderly exploitation and fraud.

People living in District Five have had the opportunity to ask the candidates questions ahead of election day. At the latest forum, Gezler took a dig at Hill.

“I would not use it on fish fries, travel and backpacks,” said Gezler.

Others vowed to grow money in areas its already been planted.

“Commissioner Hill did a great job representing District 5 and I would instill the programs that she started,” said Rose.

“(My) sole purpose is to put that back into things in the community,” said Mulrain.

At earlier debates, qualifications of the candidates were continuously brought up.

Rose said her role as the executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency would help.

“I’m the only one that has worked within the city of Orlando,” said Rose.

Former statehouse Representative Travaris McCurdy pointed out his time as a lawmaker.

“My policy experience separates me from anybody else in this race,” said McCurdy.

Hill showed up to the latest forum, leaving candidates with one piece of advice before election day.

“Make sure you work for the mayor,’ said Hill. “District five has come a long way—the best is yet to come.”

Constituents can cast their ballots at the Supervisor of Elections office. They’re asked to bring signature and photo identification.

Early voting schedule:

Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17, 2024 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 19, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

