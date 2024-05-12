Passing showers to start the week, as temperartures and the risk for fires rise through the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’ll be quiet tonight as temperatures drop, but an active weather pattern is passing by.

Starting tomorrow, brief passing showers will be possible each day this week.

Especially on Tue/Wed, as some downpours or strong storms may develop in spots and cruise through.

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 12 (WFTV)

Read: Rare Baby Addax is Mother’s Day Gift at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

There should be an opportunity for needed rain as a moderate drought has developed in some areas.

We’ll also be watching the risk of brushfires in dry areas—lightning can spark flames in nature! It’s going to be hot all week!

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 12 (WFTV)

Read: WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group