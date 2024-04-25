Kissimmee man with ties to cheer company arrested in Virginia for child pornography

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Law enforcement is seeing more victims and is asking the public’s help for more information on a man who has been arrested for child pornography.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that because of his ties to Central Florida, there may be more victims.

FDLE said Jason Fragale was arrested in January for five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of reproduction of child pornography.

FDLE said Fragale has ties to the community because of his Kissimmee home address and “The Crimson Cheerleading Club.

The company is registered in Florida and Virginia.

Virginia State Police Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said it got a cyber tip that tracked an IP address back to his Virginia home.

Fragale was arrested in February, right before he tried to get on a flight in Florida to leave the county.

Fragale is currently being held in the Loudoun County Detention Center.

If you have any information, contact FDLE Special Agent Georgie Torres at (407) 245-0888.

Virginia victims should contact Special Agent Michael Bullock at Michael.bullock@vsp.virginia.gov.

