Early tropical disturbance could be warning of very active hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first tropical disturbance of the year has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It’s alarming because the actual 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t start until June 1.

The system formed due to warm waters in the eastern Atlantic.

This is an indicator that this year’s hurricane season could be a very busy one.

Though rare, tropical disturbances like this have formed in April before.

The disturbance is way out in the Atlantic and is forecast to stay out there before falling apart in the coming days.

