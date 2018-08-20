  • 9 Investigates: Seminole County firefighters did not respond to call

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a group of Seminole County firefighters failed to respond to a house fire call.

    It happened while the firefighters were sleeping in a temporary trailer due to mold remediation being done inside their station.

    Investigative reporter Karla Ray first broke the story more than a year ago about the mold and the move to the new living quarters and she learned that chain of events may have played a role in what happened.

