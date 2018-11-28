Repairs to be made to condo owned by woman missing part of brain

ORLANDO, Fla. - A condominium owner named Judy Young was ordered to pay thousands of dollars in repairs to her unit, even though the condo association acknowledged the damage wasn’t her fault.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray learned Young is now getting some relief.
Young’s condo has serious damage due to a leak from her upstairs neighbor’s unit. The 72-year-old didn’t know how bad the mold problem was getting inside her condo, because she is missing part of her brain and cannot smell.
A portion of Young’s brain was removed due to a tumor a few years ago.
"I truly, at times, look at my life, and I say, 'Gee, this is a bad way to live,'" Young said.
On Tuesday, attorneys for the One Thousand Oaks condominium association sent an email to Young’s pro-bono attorney, Andrew Lannon, from Bogin, Munns and Munns, promising to make repairs at no cost to Young. The condo association intends to go after the upstairs neighbor, according to the email.
Lannon admits that legally, the condo association could come after Young for the cost of repairs. He believes in this case, they’re choosing compassion over Florida condo law.
“If it wasn't for your generosity, coming out, meeting with us, doing a story about Miss Young, they wouldn't have done this, I guarantee you,” Lannon said.
There’s still no exact timeline on when the repairs will be made.
