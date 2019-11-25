  • Looking to buy a car in Central Florida? Here's what you need to know to protect yourself

    By: Todd Ulrich

    Updated:

    For the last year, Channel 9’s Todd Ulrich has been keeping tabs on area car dealers and uncovered a pattern of complaints piling up, with victims suing over $700,000 in losses.

    And for the car lots, it’s business as usual. No discipline. No fines.

    Related Headlines

    Action 9 goes to the state agency in charge to ask for answers, and find out what you can do to protect yourself.

    Watch Monday at 5 p.m. on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories