TAIPEI, Taiwan — People in Taiwan were initially shocked when the scandal broke. But now that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as CEO of chipmaking giant Nvidia, some in his birthplace see the decision as justified, believing he is indispensable to the company.

Huang has long enjoyed celebrity status in his native Taiwan, where on Tuesday some people welcomed Nvidia's surprise decision to bring him back at the helm of the company.

“He is quite important. All I can say is he is nice. He is a really good guy. Yeah. We all like him a lot,” said Hu Ke-hsin, 50, an employee at a preserved fruit store in Taipei that Huang used to visit.

Huang resigned after acknowledging a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. officials believed to be a spy.

Days after his resignation, Huang offered to return as CEO. Nvidia's board initially rejected the proposal but announced Monday that he had been reinstated. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for Huang's return.

“He is a leading figure (in the AI industry), right? Lots of industries in Taiwan still need AI to develop. So, from an ordinary person’s point of view, I am happy he is back,” said Sophia Chou, a Taipei City resident.

Jane Hsieh, the owner of a tofu pudding shop in Taipei that Huang has visited, was among those shocked by his downfall.

But following his reinstatement, she said the decision made sense.

"He is still needed. Look at the stock market," she said, referring to the gains in Asian stocks after Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.

“Everyone is happy. Investors are happy. … It looks like he is indispensable to the AI industry,” she added. “There is no substitute. He is the man.”

Huang was born in Taiwan and spent his early years there before moving to the United States for his education. He has maintained close ties to the island, returning regularly for business events.

The scandal over Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly described as a Chinese spy by U.S. officials, and the fallout from it have drawn worldwide attention.

Videos showing Huang and the businesswoman in Taipei have also surfaced and gone viral on social media.

China has previously rejected the espionage allegations as baseless. Asked about Huang’s reinstatement on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: “I have no comment on this.”

____

Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo in Beijing contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.