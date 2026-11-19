NEW YORK — Walmart reported solid third-quarter sales gains as the retailer continues to attract a growing number of customers across the economic spectrum that are seeking to cut costs in the face of rising prices.

The company topped Wall Street’s profit and sales projections, and it raised its annual guidance for the third time this year, but the outlook released Thursday was more conservative than industry analysts had expected.

Shares fell a little less than 1% in afternoon trading.

Comparable sales, which include digital channels and stores, rose 2.9%. That's better than last quarter's 2.6% increase, when Walmart reported its weakest comparable sales growth in six years. But it's still a slowdown from the 4.5% growth registered during the same period last year.

Walmart didn’t separate physical stores versus e-commerce sales results, but U.S. store comparable sales declined in the latest quarter, a trend the company has been seeing for the past few quarters, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told The Associated Press in a phone interview Thursday. But he said that figure understates the momentum in the business, given that stores are playing a key role in fulfilling e-commerce orders. In fact, more total sales volume is passing through U.S. stores than ever before, he added.

Slowing comparable sales reflect a strategic shift toward e-commerce, Walmart+ memberships and advertising. Global e-commerce sales rose 17%, while U.S. e-commerce sales increased 23% during the latest quarter.

Walmart said that more than 80% of U.S. e-commerce orders are being fulfilled from stores, including its third-party marketplace orders. Stores enabled faster delivery speeds on a wide range of assortments, the retailer said.

Walmart's CEO John Furner said e-commerce was the “primary driver again this quarter.”

“We continued to gain market share, units and transactions were strong, and looking ahead, we expect a strong holiday season,” he told analysts during a call.

Walmart is considered a barometer of consumer spending given its vast customer base. More than 150 million customers use its website or visit its stores every week, according to Walmart. Analysts look to the massive retailer for clues about what to expect from the industry as a whole during the critical holiday shopping season.

Consumers in the U.S. have remained resilient in the face of painful inflation, but they have also grown more selective about what they buy. Many rely on retailers like Walmart as a one-stop shop for low-priced household goods, groceries and pharmaceuticals.

The latest U.S. retail sales data revealed that shoppers increased spending more slowly in October as Americans pulled back on a variety of purchases, from cars and clothing to furniture and even their own hobbies.

Walmart has been hammering its low price message while refining its store-label fashion brands like Scoop and Free Assembly.

Walmart is also trying to increase subscriptions to its shipping programs. During the third quarter, Walmart launched a combined Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus annual membership bundle for $120 per year. The package saves shoppers nearly $100 compared to buying both plans separately, it said.

“Walmart continues to capture new customers as well as retaining the ones they secured over the past couple of years,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, wrote in a report. “A lot of the switching to Walmart is initially driven by price, which remains the major weapon in Walmart’s armory.”

Walmart’s quarterly net income was $4.94 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the three-month period ended Oct. 31. Adjusted per-share results were 65 cents, higher than the 64 cents Wall Street had expected, according to FactSet. In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $6.14 billion, or 77 cents per share.

Sales rose 5.2% to $188.8 billion in the latest quarter. Analysts were predicting $187.38 billion, according to FactSet.

The company said that comparable sales were driven by groceries and general merchandise categories like furniture and toys. Walmart said that its grocery business enjoyed the highest market share gains in three years, driven by low prices and faster delivery.

During the fiscal second quarter, Walmart used U.S. tariff refunds to temporarily lower prices on 11,000 items. At the end of the fiscal third period, Walmart had about 7,700 so-called rollbacks, the retailer said.

But the retailer's health and wellness category was once again hit by federal legislation that requires pharmacies to dispense some high-cost Medicare drugs at capped prices, the retailer said. Excluding that category, comparable sales were up 3.6%.

Rainey told The Associated Press that consumers have been pressured by higher prices at the gas pump, but spending has remained “reasonably strong," helped by a solid job and stock market.

Meanwhile, he noted that this year the company is facing $2 billion in incremental costs tied to diesel and transportation, and he described the extra expense as a “meaningful headwind." He said that Walmart has been trying to bring costs down by working with its suppliers as well as reducing some investments.

For the full year, Walmart now projects earnings per share in the range of $2.84 to $2.89, up from the prior guidance of $2.80 to $2.87. Sales should be up anywhere from 4.9% to 5.2%, up from the prior forecast of 4% to 5%. That would mean a forecast for sales in the range of $748.12 billion to $750.25 billion, according to FactSet.

Analysts expected $2.89 per share and sales of $752.68 billion for the year, according to FactSet.

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