Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Florida using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Exxon

- Address: 241 US-98, EastPoint, FL

- Price: $2.66

#2. AMI Food Store

- Address: 1520 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Panama City, FL

- Price: $2.83

#3. Costco

- Address: 675 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL

- Price: $2.86

#3. BJ's (tie)

- Address: 13585 NE 86th Ct, Lady Lake, FL

- Price: $2.86

#3. Sam's Club (tie)

- Address: 755 N US 27-441, Lady Lake, FL

- Price: $2.86

#3. Sam's Club (tie)

- Address: 1707 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL

- Price: $2.86

#7. Tom Thumb

- Address: 1290 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL

- Price: $2.88

#8. Shell

- Address: 2200 US-29 S, Pensacola, FL

- Price: $2.89

#8. Circle K (tie)

- Address: 5680 QUINTETTE RD, Pace, FL

- Price: $2.89

#10. Circle K

- Address: 3431 Southern Trace, The Villages, FL

- Price: $2.93