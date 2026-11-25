LONDON — Britain's prime minister has authorized an inquiry into the impact of nuclear weapons tests on military veterans after a 40-year campaign by survivors who say they were used as guinea pigs for tests that damaged their health and that of their children.

Andy Burnham made the announcement Tuesday night on the BBC’s Newsnight program, saying the panel’s chairman would be “relentless in his pursuit of the facts.” An estimated 22,000 British military personnel witnessed Cold War-era nuclear weapons tests in the Indian and Pacific oceans from 1952 to 1967.

“Nuclear test veterans and their families have waited too long for the truth, and that’s exactly what the independent panel will establish,” Burnham said in a statement.

Veterans claim Britain’s Ministry of Defense intentionally hid data from blood and urine samples that would demonstrate how they were unwittingly used as test subjects to investigate the impact of nuclear explosions on humans.

Former Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said in September that he had “inadvertently misled” Parliament in 2018 when he told lawmakers the Ministry of Defense had been unable to locate any information about such blood testing. He later learned that blood samples were taken throughout the military, although veterans seeking compensation for serious illnesses related to radiation exposure were unable to access them.

“This is among the greatest scandals in Britain, and it must be addressed,” Ellwood wrote in the Guardian.

Britain has no dedicated compensation program for nuclear veterans, unlike the United States. France, which conducted tests in the South Pacific and in Algeria, has also established a compensation program.

The U.K.’s first atmospheric atomic test took place on Oct. 3, 1952, with the detonation of a plutonium implosion device in the Montebello Islands off Western Australia. The blast made Britain the world’s third nuclear-armed nation, after the United States and the then-Soviet Union.

The U.K. eventually set off dozens of nuclear explosions in Australia and ocean territories in the Pacific, including Kiritimati, formerly known as Christmas Island.

Veterans’ groups say military personnel, many of them conscripts, were exposed to nuclear fallout when they were ordered to fly through mushroom clouds or watch the explosions without protective clothing.

Campaigners are convinced there is a link between the tests and health problems that they, and sometimes their children, suffered later in life.

Burnham said the inquiry would be chaired by Bishop James Jones, who previously led the inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, when 97 people were killed in the crush of fans at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The panel will release an interim report by next October, the 75th anniversary of the first U.K. nuclear weapons test, Burnham said.

Alan Owen, who co-founded the campaign group LABRATS, described Burnham’s announcement as a “fantastic step forward.’’

Owen, whose father participated in a test on Christmas Island in 1962, said it had taken a lot of work “over many, many years” to reach this point.

“The campaigners have been fighting since 1984,” he said. “We’re just the next lot of campaigners that have come through to get it over the line.”

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