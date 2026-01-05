How gas prices have changed in Panama City in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Panama City, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Panama City by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.60

--- Florida average: $2.81

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.9%)

- Year change: -$0.23 (-8.0%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.73 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.28

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/23/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00

#2. Casper, WY: $2.01

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.