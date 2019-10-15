0 Spree killer nicknamed 'Woo Woo' kills 2 people in Winter Haven home, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Deputies arrested a man accused of killing three people in Winter Haven and barricading himself inside a home for hours, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, also known as, “Woo Woo,” of Spartanburg South Carolina, was taken into custody at about 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said Mossburg killed a man in Tennessee and drove to Spartanburg, where his sister bought him a ticket to Orlando.

Mossburg went to a Winter Haven home Sunday on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE, where he killed two people, deputies said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Mossburg told the victims, “I have guns and knives and I’ll kill you if you resist me.”

One of the male victims tried to fight back and Mossburg killed him, Judd said. He then killed a female victim and poured bleach on their bodies, Judd said.

Mossburg spared a third person who was inside the home, deputies said.

“This man said to our live victim, ‘I'm not going to kill you because God told me not to,'” Judd said. (Watch news conference below)

At about noon Monday, Mossburg told the victim he would be back for the bodies, and if the victim called police, he would kill him.

At about 6 p.m., the victim ran to the neighbor’s home and called police, Judd said. The victim said he didn’t go earlier for fear that Mossburg was still on the property, hiding.

“It’s clear we have a spree killer,“ Judd said.

When Mossburg drove back to the home, there were about 50 deputies in the area, Judd said.

Mossburg barricaded himself in a home on Dundee Road Monday night, where he shot at deputies, Judd said.

At about 5 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT team and K-9 entered the home and arrested Mossburg.

Mossburg will be taken to the Polk County Jail.

