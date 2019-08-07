'We're going to Disney World!' Cocoa police take 25 children to Magic Kingdom

COCOA, Fla. - “We’re going to Disney World!”
Officers and staff with the Cocoa Police Department took 25 children to Walt Disney World Wednesday as part of an initiative by nonprofit organization Cocoa Community First Inc.
The trip was sponsored by Disney and the organization.
“Thank you to everyone who supports this non-profit and thank you to Disney for helping us connect with our kids,” Cocoa police wrote in a Facebook post.
The children were selected by Brevard County school principals and teachers according to their behavior and accomplishments.
“It's about making them feel special and letting them know we are so very proud of their good behavior and accomplishments,” the post said. “We are grateful to be able to do this each year.”
Parents said they were thrilled for their children, many of whom have never been to Disney.
Watch Cocoa Police Department's Facebook video below:
