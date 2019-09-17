1 dead, 1 injured after 3 armed intruders break in to Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital after three armed suspects entered an Orange County home, demanded cash and started shooting, deputies said.
Deputies said they responded to the home on Kingbrook Lane in the Williamsburg subdivision around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. On the scene they said they found the man with life-threatening injuries and an injured woman who'd been pistol-whipped.
Related Headlines
They said both victims were taken to the hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Deputies said the identities of the suspects are unknown.
The investigation into the robbery and shooting are ongoing.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for updates.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}