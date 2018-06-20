  • 1 year later: Fun-loving, playful dog in shelter in need of furever home

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - It’s been more than a year and an olde English Bulldogge mix is still looking for his furever home.

    Ferguson, 6, has been at the Lake County Animal Shelter since June 9, 2017.

    Staff and volunteers said in a news release that Ferguson is sweet, loving and playful, however, he does prefer not to be with other dogs.

    Ferguson loves hot dogs and chicken nuggets, and his perfect day would consist of a rousing game of catch, followed by a little snuggle time, the news release said.

    For more information on how to adopt Ferguson, click here.

