‘Circumstances beyond my control’: U.S. Rep. Bill Posey to retire after 16 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced Friday that he is retiring after 16 years in Congress.

The 76-year-old has held the seat for Florida’s 8th congressional district since 2008.

That district stretches from Vero Beach to Titusville.

Posey told Channel 9 that he is leaving Congress because of “circumstances beyond my control.”

Read: Congressman calls for investigation into dangerous chemicals being carried on passenger rails

He has endorsed former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos -- a fellow Republican who qualified to run for the seat hours before qualifying closed at noon Friday.

“Without going into a lot of personal details, stars aligned during the past week, and Mike decided he was ready for Congress,” Posey said. “I enthusiastically endorse him and will do everything I can to help him get elected.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Brevard County woman hopes to be reunited with children using congressman’s help

Bill Posey Bill Posey is the incumbent Republican congressman in U.S. House District 8, which covers Brevard County.

©2024 Cox Media Group