‘Circumstances beyond my control’: U.S. Rep. Bill Posey to retire after 16 years

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced Friday that he is retiring after 16 years in Congress. (Bill Posey)

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Bill Posey announced Friday that he is retiring after 16 years in Congress.

The 76-year-old has held the seat for Florida’s 8th congressional district since 2008.

That district stretches from Vero Beach to Titusville.

Posey told Channel 9 that he is leaving Congress because of “circumstances beyond my control.”

He has endorsed former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos -- a fellow Republican who qualified to run for the seat hours before qualifying closed at noon Friday.

“Without going into a lot of personal details, stars aligned during the past week, and Mike decided he was ready for Congress,” Posey said. “I enthusiastically endorse him and will do everything I can to help him get elected.”

Bill Posey Bill Posey is the incumbent Republican congressman in U.S. House District 8, which covers Brevard County.

