0 15 Central Florida students selected as Disney 'Dreamers and Doers Shining Stars'

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Fifteen students across Central Florida were selected as the next generation of Disney Dreamers and Doers Shining Stars for their extraordinary achievements, Walt Disney World officials said in a news release.

The selection was made in recognition of their “strong character, inspiring actions, and willingness to help others.”

The news release described some of the selected students’ actions:

“One is a student who is passionate about transforming her school’s gardens into a resource to growing healthy vegetables for students who face hunger, while another took it upon herself to learn American Sign Language after learning her best friend was experiencing hearing loss.

“One student has accumulated over 1,000 volunteer hours in his support of the Central Florida community, while another helps families experiencing the loss of a child grieve. This is a small sample of the incredible achievements of this year’s Disney Dreamers and Doers Shining Stars.”

The Disney Dreamers and Doers was established in 1984 to recognize young people who “demonstrate excellence in school, at home, and in the community.”

This year, more than 400 students in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties were chosen by their school principals for consistently and uniquely showing their compassion, empathy and creativity, the release said.

Of those 400, 15 Shining Stars were selected by Disney as the best of the best for truly showcasing what it means to both “dream” and “do,” the release said.

List of Disney Dreamers & Doers Shining Stars & their achievements

“These incredible students are the leaders of tomorrow,” Rena Langley, senior vice president of public affairs for Walt Disney World Resort, said. “Their inspiring actions, both individually and collectively, are shaping the future of our Central Florida community.”

Disney officials said the 15 students received a Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass for themselves and each member of their immediate family, a special Mickey Mouse statue known as a “Mousecar” and a gold medallion commemorating their honor. The students and their families will be treated to a celebratory summer night at Epcot, complete with a dessert party and special fireworks viewing.

The release said their schools received 10 Walt Disney World Resort One-Day Park Hopper tickets.

