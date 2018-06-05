  • 2 injured in drive-by shooting at Winter Garden park

    By: Jason Kelly

    WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Two people were injured Monday evening in a drive-by shooting at a park, the Winter Garden Police Department said.

    Police were called at about 9 p.m. to Zanders Park on 11th Street near East Bay Street after gunfire was reported, Winter Garden police Lt. Scott Allen said.

    One of the victims ran to a nearby home, Allen said.

    The victims -- one of whom is in critical condition -- were taken to hospitals, police said.

    Investigators said they have no information about the gunman.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

