2 injured in drive-by shooting at Winter Garden park

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Two people were injured Monday evening in a drive-by shooting at a park, the Winter Garden Police Department said.
Police were called at about 9 p.m. to Zanders Park on 11th Street near East Bay Street after gunfire was reported, Winter Garden police Lt. Scott Allen said.
One of the victims ran to a nearby home, Allen said.
The victims -- one of whom is in critical condition -- were taken to hospitals, police said.
Investigators said they have no information about the gunman.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
An officer says this is a shooting investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/rOeJsvctXK— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) June 5, 2018
Winter Garden and Ocoee Police on scene at 11th Street at Zanders Park. Working to find out nature of investigation. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pXEtmxn9yn— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) June 5, 2018
