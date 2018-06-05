0 Woman seeks answers 6 months after grandson gunned down at Casselberry park

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Casselberry woman seeks answers more than six months after her 17-year-old grandson was fatally shot at a park.

No one has been arrested in the shooting death of Bryce Williams, who was killed on New Year's Day at Lake Hodge Park.

Kim Crow has teamed up with Williams' friends to hand out car magnets and fliers and to post in a Facebook group in hopes of generating new leads in his case.

"You find out no the dots are not connecting," she said. "It's frustrating."

"We know there's someone (who) knows something," said Kailyn Caban, who was friends with Williams.

Matthew Mowder was one of the people in the car with Williams the night he was killed. He said he didn't get a good look at the gunman.

"I don't go out and do as much anymore with everyone," he said. "It's kind of aggravating that there's no leads."

Police said they have been searching for three men and a woman who were last seen in a dark-colored car.

"They were covered up," Mowder said. "The gun went off, and there was a flash."

Crow said she she'll continue to get the word out until an arrest is made.

"I might not have Bryce, but I have all his friends," she said.

"I think that's the biggest thing: We say friends, but really -- in reality -- it's family," Caban said.

Williams' death remains under investigation.

