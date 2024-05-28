Breeze Airways adds 2 new routes from Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Breeze Airways, branded as a “Nice Low-Cost Carrier,” is debuting two new seasonal routes from Orlando.

One will be to Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., and the other will be to New Bern, N.C.

Both routes will have a twice-weekly service. The Greenville-Spartanburg route will be on Mondays and Fridays, and the New Bern route will be on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Airfares will cost $49 one-way for travel between May 26 and June 13.

Breeze Airways also celebrated its third-anniversary last week.

