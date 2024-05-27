Light up your summer nights at a new after-hours event at Aquatica

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aquatica Orlando launches a new after-hours event for the summer.

AquaGlow will transform the water park into a dazzling neon paradise on select nights starting June 7.

The water park will have an all-new electric tide and laser light show illuminating the night sky.

Visitors can float down the Roa’s Rapids and watch projections and immersive light tunnels.

The park will also have a foam party, music throughout the night, and complimentary soft drinks.

The water park said the event will have a limited capacity that will reduce wait times at attractions.

