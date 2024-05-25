Look up! New drone show will dance in night sky at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The skies above Disney Springs will soon come alive with a new drone show.

Disney Springs started a new drone show Friday, the “Disney Dreams That Soar”.

The drone show will stay until September 2 at Disney Springs.

“We are presenting Disney characters who have had a dream of flying. Not just the idea that they can fly, but the idea of taking their lives to the next level,” said Show Director Tony Giordano. “We put a lot of thought in making sure that no matter how old you are, or how much of a fan you are, you’re going to see a character that you love.”

Eight hundred drones will dance in the night skies to create fan favorites like Baymax, Peter Pan, and Star Wars.

Visitors can enjoy the drone show while listening to classic Disney songs.

Disney said the best place to experience the drones is along the waterway in the Disney Springs West side.

Click here for more information about the “Disney Dreams That Soar”.

