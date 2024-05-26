Roll the cameras: Universal debuts celebrates iconic movies at Summer Tribute Store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lights, camera, and action! Universal Orlando Resorts debuts the Summer Tribute Store celebrating iconic films.

At the Summer Tribute Store, Visitors can rediscover some of their favorite movies from “Ghostbusters”, “Back to the Future” and “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial”.

The limited-time tribute store will include exclusive merchandise, including the upcoming “Experience Universal Mega Movie Parade.”

The store was inspired by some of the iconic movies, and it will feature special props and photo ops.

The store will be located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios.

Guests will be able to go through a nostalgic mega video rental video store, a retro mega castle arcade, and the majestic tribute theater.

