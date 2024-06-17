‘It’s years worth of work gone’ Orlando business owner devastated after food truck was stolen

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local business owner is devastated after finding out his food truck, “Island Kitchen and Grill” was stolen overnight.

Owner Odane Mornan said he found out it was missing on Friday as he went to open it for business in the morning and immediately filed a police report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office when he saw it was gone.

“I was just in shock. I didn’t know what to do or how to think about it. I just know at the time I left it right here, and it’s not right here,” said Mornan.

Mornan said for the last year, he has parked the food truck at the same spot on, Edgewater Drive in Orlando and pays the owner of the parking lot rent to park and serve there, so he was reassured it wasn’t towed.

Mornan said to steal his food truck, the thieves would have to know how to hitch it to a moving vehicle. He told Eyewitness News cameras inside the truck were cut off after the thieves cut the power supply.

“You have to plot on that truck to literally and come and say “Hey, I’m going to hook it up,” said Mornan.

The single father said he’s owned the business since 2018 and has put roughly 26,000 dollars into it to provide for himself and his son.

He said after fighting the uphill battle of owning a food business during COVID, he’s now working to figure out how to pay bills while his only source of income is gone.

“This is not just my livelihood. For the last six years, I’ve had everything in this truck,” said Mornan.

Mornan said since the truck’s been missing, he has canceled large catering gigs and lost revenue from the weekend and headed into the coming weeks, he’s concerned about canceling more events and losing even more money.

Mornan has called his insurance company, which told him it does not cover the theft of the food truck.

Mornan said anyone with information on the “Island Kitchen and Grill” food truck is asked to call 911.

