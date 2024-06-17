How a community stepped in to help a local mother

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mother life, who’s raising her child on her own, just got a little bit easier.

A single mom in Sanford will no longer have to worry about getting to work and school.

Jennel Canlas works hard as a full-time child-care specialist at a daycare center.

Canlas said it was just her providing a home and an education for her daughter.

So when thousands of dollars in repair bills for her older-model car piled up, she was left without a solution.

Geico and Seminole Toyota stepped in, the insurance company paid for the used car while the dealership did a full refurbishment.

This was organized through the recycled ride program that was put together by the National Auto Body Council.

