Local

Police: 12 year old girl goes missing

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Orlando Police Department (Nick Papantonis)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking help in finding a missing 12 year old girl Saturday night.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

OPD tweeted Saturday night saying Makiya Cole went missing and was last seen in the area of Westmoreland and Gore.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and a black bonnet.

Read: Downtown Orlando Celebrates and remembers Juneteenth with a festival

If you know her whereabouts call OPD.


Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read