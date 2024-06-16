Police: 12 year old girl goes missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking help in finding a missing 12 year old girl Saturday night.

OPD tweeted Saturday night saying Makiya Cole went missing and was last seen in the area of Westmoreland and Gore.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt, and a black bonnet.

If you know her whereabouts call OPD.

MISSING: Makiya Cole (B/F) 12 yrs old was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shirt and a black bonnet in the area of Westmoreland and Gore. If you know of her whereabouts please contact OPD. pic.twitter.com/bNFUjaFfU3 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 16, 2024





