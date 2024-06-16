A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become the first named storm of 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropics are getting busier closer to home, which is where we normally see June systems.

Highest chance for formation is with the SW Gulf system, Alberto our first storm name. This will stay away from Florida.

The second (yellow) area is for potential development by mid-week, possibly sweeping our way with higher rain chances by Thursday.

Development odds are only 30%, but something we’ll be monitoring closely.

