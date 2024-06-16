Wizard of Oz museum will move to this Central Florida city

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Wizard of Oz museum is in the process of moving to a new location.

Fans can soon follow the yellow brick road on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee for the Oz Museum.

The new property is in an entertainment district across from the Medieval Times attraction and is almost four acres of land.

It will be about 20 minutes from Disney World.

Renderings of the property show that the design was made to look like Emerald City.

The immersive experience offers a world of wonders with over 2000 memorabilia items. Explore the history behind the classic film, including movie props, books, the Broadway musicals and a guided tour.

There are also unique artifacts and a section for children to do activities at the attraction.

According to the website, the museum is a canvas for fantasy.

“Oz is American; Oz is nonsense; Oz is movie; Oz is musical; Oz is satire; Oz is fantasy; Oz is brilliant; Oz is entertaining; Oz is book; Oz is obvious; Oz is secret; Oz is measure of Gold.”

The museum is currently in Cape Canaveral.

See a map of the future location below:

