Make haste for the Bridgerton pet adoption promotion in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dearest gentle readers, the Orange County Animal Services is hosting a Bridgerton-themed adoption event starting Thursday.

People can pick their diamond pet of the season at the “Lady Whiskertown” promotion.

It starts the same day as the release of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton’s new episodes.

Adoption fees will be lowered to $10 for the pets to make their debut into society.

Read: Central Florida animal shelter offers summer camp for kids to learn about animal care

Sixty pets are eligible for the discounted rate and are labeled “ready to go home,” which means they have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The other pets are available for the standard fee.

Dogs are $55 and cats are $40.

Read: Daytona Beach cat café helps people with special needs, homeless pets

Those looking to adopt a loyal companion can visit the shelter’s website for more information through Sunday, June 16.

The animal shelter is reaching a peak inventory, with 367 pets near Mall at Millenia and 277 in foster care.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 See the pets available for adoption at Orange County Animal Services People can pick their diamond pet of the season at the “Lady Whiskertown” Bridgerton-themed promotion. This is Abel. (Orange County Animal Services /Orange County Animal Services)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group