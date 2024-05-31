Daytona Beach cat café helps people with special needs, homeless pets

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There is a new business in Daytona Beach that benefits people with special needs and helps homeless pets.

Pure Joy Cat Café is located on Beville Road.

Isaac Morden’s family opened it to help give the 21-year-old a future. Morden has Downs Syndrome and recently aged out of Seabreeze High School.

His dad. Frank Lund, shared the struggles Isaac has had securing a steady job and said this step has already helped pave the way for others in his position.

“We have had some of his friends with special needs come here just to see what’s going on and what he is actually doing and it’s been a phenomenal experience for all of us,” said Lund.

Isaac hopes to eventually bring others with special needs on board as both employees and volunteers. Right now, Pure Joy is an adoption center, a gift shop and has treats and drinks.

“It is my dream job! I feel happy and joy,” Isaac said.

The café's grand opening is scheduled with the Chamber of Commerce on June 18.

After that, it will be open every day except Monday.

