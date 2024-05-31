Viva La Música kicks off at SeaWorld Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beat the heat at SeaWorld Orlando this summer with Latin culture.

Viva La Música will start this Saturday and Sunday and will run for five weekends in June.

Guests can enjoy performers, Latin cuisine, and activities with the whole family.

Take in the sights and sounds with a headline concert featuring Sergio Vargas on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Every Sunday, legendary artists will perform two concerts at the Nautilus Theatre.

Dining options include flavors from the Caribbean, Spain and Central & South America.

The colorful and lively festival will also be at the same time as the park’s 60th anniversary celebration.

