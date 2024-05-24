SeaWorld Orlando celebrates its 60th with festivities and free beer

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the summer and its 60th anniversary with free beer for all guests 21 years old and older.

Through July 26, guests 21 years and older can get free beer at the Waterway Grill Patio.

All guests can receive one free 7-ounce beer per visit, while pass members receive two free 7-ounce beers per visit from 11 a.m. to one hour before the park closes.

“Between heart-pounding rides and awe-inspiring animals, SeaWorld is hotter than ever this summer, and a free cold one – or two – is the perfect way for guests to get refreshed and back out to experience all SeaWorld has to offer,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts.

He goes on to say, “It’s a small token of our deep appreciation for all our guests as we celebrate 60 years of creating enriching animal care experiences, exhilarating rides and all-around fun for everyone.”

SeaWorld Orlando also plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with its “So Much More to Sea” parade, featuring Shamu and crew, and selling limited-edition food, beverages, merchandise and collectibles.

