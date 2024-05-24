Volusia Distritct: Student seriously injured in accident near Port Orange school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A student was struck by a car outside of Sugar Mill Elementary according to officials with Volusia County Schools.

In a statement released this morning, officials said, “There was an incident this morning outside of Sugar Mill Elementary’s campus that resulted in the injury of one of our 4th grade students. The student was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Grief counselors are at the school this morning helping our staff and students cope with this news. We ask that everyone please keep our school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Channel 9′s Demie Johnson is gathering the latest information about this incident.

Read: What are the best, worst airlines, airports for Memorial Day travel?

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest developments.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group