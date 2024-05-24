Local

8 people taken to hospital after airboat crashes near Kissimmee

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Airboat crash Eight people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after an airboat crash in Osceola County. (WFTV)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Eight people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after an airboat crash in Osceola County.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Firefighters were called to a canal near Neptune Road that links Lake Tohopekaliga and East Lake Tohopekaliga.

An Osceola County Fire Rescue spokesman said the patients were receiving basic life support care.

Read: St. Cloud approves new plans for seaplane docking station along East Lake Toho

Airboat crash Eight people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after an airboat crash in Osceola County. (WFTV)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the United States Coast Guard is investigating the crash because it involved a commercial airboat.

Watch live updates on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

Most Read