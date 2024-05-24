8 people taken to hospital after airboat crashes near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Eight people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after an airboat crash in Osceola County.

Firefighters were called to a canal near Neptune Road that links Lake Tohopekaliga and East Lake Tohopekaliga.

An Osceola County Fire Rescue spokesman said the patients were receiving basic life support care.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the United States Coast Guard is investigating the crash because it involved a commercial airboat.

See a map of the scene below:

