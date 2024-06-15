Tupperware will close its last US factory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Tupperware Brands Corp.’s only U.S. factory will close, according to a WARN notice filed by the company on June 11. The 148 workers at the Hemingway, S.C., plant will be laid off on January 14, 2025, due to the site’s forthcoming permanent closure, the notice said.

The news comes on the heels of an 8K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission introducing several significant changes and updates to the company’s existing financial arrangements — changes that indicate Tupperware (NYSE: TUP) and its lenders are still all in on maintaining the company as a going concern.

When in August 2023 Tupperware was at risk of being delisted from the stock market as it sunk beneath a heavy debt load, it began restructuring in earnest, soon hiring Laurie Ann Goldman — formerly of Spanx — as its new president and CEO to lead turnaround efforts.

