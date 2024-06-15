SATURDAY: Free Juneteenth celebration at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Sen. Geraldine Thompson is putting the final touches on her Junteenth festival, and she’s hoping you’ll take part.

Thompson promises it will be a “celebration like no other” on Saturday in Orlando.

Thompson’s office is organizing the event in partnership with the City of Orlando and the Association to Preserve African Society, History and Tradition, Inc.

The Juneteenth festival will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15.

We’re counting down the hours – only 48 to go until our much-anticipated Juneteenth Festival! 🌟 Are you ready for a celebration like no other? We can’t wait to see you there! #Juneteenth2024 pic.twitter.com/33KugpO9mK — Senator Geraldine Thompson (@GfSenator) June 13, 2024

It will take place at Camping World Stadium’s East Plaza Lounge.

Organizers promise a celebration of food, dance and culture to honor our country’s Black history.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Parking will also be free and is available in Lot 6 on Rio Grande Avenue.

Your RSVP is encouraged and you can click here to do so.

