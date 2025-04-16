Police: 4 arrested after dirt bike and bicycle riders cause chaos in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Tampa said a group of riders on dirt bikes and bicycles created chaos over the weekend.

Officers say a group on bikes was recklessly weaving through the downtown and the riverwalk area.

When officers arrived, many fled, but four were taken into custody.

Police said one of the men arrested had a gun on him.

Officials are urging residents to work with law enforcement to help report the dangerous behavior.

People can call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency phone number at 813-231-6130.

