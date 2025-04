ORLANDO, Fla. — A gun at Jones High School has sent a student into police custody.

Orlando police said a a random weapons search on Tuesday revealed the weapon in a backpack.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center and is facing charges of possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

