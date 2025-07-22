CVS Health to offer whooping cough vaccine to help slow Florida outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is experiencing a major pertussis outbreak with over 899 cases in 2025. CVS Health is providing vaccines to help control the spread.

CVS Health companies are offering the DTaP and Tdap vaccines at MinuteClinic walk-in clinics and CVS Pharmacy locations throughout Florida.

These vaccines are available for patients aged 18 months and older, with the Tdap vaccine specifically provided to adolescents and adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness transmitted through the air when someone infected coughs or sneezes. Initial symptoms are similar to a common cold, but the condition can progress into intense coughing spells lasting as long as 10 weeks.

Babies and young children are at the highest risk for severe complications from whooping cough, such as pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, and death.

Individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, including immunocompromising conditions and moderate to severe asthma, are also at a high risk of developing severe infections.

