Florida PSC approves Duke Energy’s 26.5-mile transmission line to boost reliability

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has concluded that Duke Energy Florida’s proposed 26.5-mile, 230-kilovolt transmission line in Central Florida is necessary.

The transmission line will run through Lake, Volusia, Seminole, and Orange Counties, enhancing system reliability and increasing power transfer capabilities.

“This project will enhance system reliability, increase power transfer capability, and better meet local load requirements,” said PSC Chairman Mike La Rosa.

The line will run from Duke Energy Florida’s DeLand West Substation in Volusia County to the Dona Vista Substation in Lake County. As part of the project, Duke aims to rebuild the existing 69 kV line along the same route, enhancing reliability for the customers served by this line.

The project aims to alleviate potential overloads and low voltage issues, decrease line loading on existing circuits, and enhance north-to-south power transfer capacity.

The new transmission line is projected to cost $165 million and be in service by January 2030.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group