Nightly I-4 exit closures and detours set for Osceola County through April 22

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nightly closures will affect key I-4 eastbound exits in Osceola County through April 22.

FDOT will close the I-4 eastbound off-ramp at Exit 62 (Disney World/Celebration) to World Drive and S.R. 417 northbound nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., April 17–22.

Drivers should use Exit 64 (Kissimmee/Magic Kingdom), follow U.S. 192 west, and take signage for World Drive northbound (Magic Kingdom/Hollywood Studios) or southbound (Celebration exit).

For Celebration Boulevard, use Exit 64, take U.S. 192 east, right on Celebration Avenue, right on Celebration Place, then right on Celebration Boulevard.

For S.R. 417 northbound, use Exit 64, take U.S. 192 east, right on Celebration Avenue, then left on S.R. 417 northbound.

Detour signs will be posted. Schedule may change due to weather. FDOT urges caution in work zones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group