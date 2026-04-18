Orange County woman declared dead by Medicare, still waiting for answers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For the past three months, an Orange County woman has been fighting to prove she’s alive after being mistakenly declared dead by Medicare.

Maria Gutierrez was enjoying her retirement, relying on Social Security and Medicare, when she received a letter from her insurance company in January stating she had died.

“Deceased. It is mind boggling… I said, this is ridiculous,” Gutierrez said.

Even while sitting with Channel 9 to prove she’s alive, Gutierrez says she has repeatedly explained her situation to Medicare, Social Security, and Anthem Insurance, yet still hasn’t received any answers.

“I’ve already signed… an affidavit saying that I’m who I am. I don’t know what else to tell you,” she said.

Gutierrez still does not know why she was declared dead. However, paperwork tied to Brandon Hospital showed more than $200,000 in medical care before she was reported deceased. She says she has never been to that hospital and does not know if the issue is identity theft, mistaken identity, or something else.

In the meantime, Gutierrez says she is paying out of pocket for medication and bloodwork because her claims were denied based on her reported death. She also says money continues to be taken from her Social Security check.

“They take $298… and Anthem takes $163 a month… so everybody’s taking your money,” she said.

Channel 9 has contacted Medicare to try to resolve the issue. An investigation is underway, but it is unclear how long it will take or when Gutierrez will get her benefits back.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group