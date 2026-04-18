Orlando Magic defeat the Charlotte Hornets to advance to the NBA Playoffs

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-90 in the NBA Play-In and grabbed the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Magic will face the number one seed, the Detroit Pistons.

Paolo Banchero finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Game 1 of the first-round series will take place on Sunday.

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