Remains of Korean War soldier from Florida identified after decades

WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday, April 17, 2026, that U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua Corruth, out of Pompano Beach, Florida, who died during the Korean War, was accounted for on March 13, 2025.

Corruth was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, Eighth U.S. Army, when he was reported missing in action on Oct. 8, 1950, near Kwang-ju, Republic of Korea.

The U.S. Army never received information indicating he was a prisoner of war and issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1952. He was later declared non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

In the fall of 1953, a team from the 114th Quartermaster Graves Registration Service Company recovered a set of unknown remains near a temple in the South Korean village of Tae Jung-ri.

Unable to identify the remains with any missing service member, Corruth’s remains were designated as Unknown X-6050 and were eventually sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in late 1956, where they were buried.

In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan known as the Korean War Disinterment Plan to dig up 652 Korean War Unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, which included Corruth’s remains in December 2018. The remains were sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis.

Scientists at the DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to help identify Courruth’s remains.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to Corruth’s name as he is accounted for.

His family recently recieved their full briefing on his identification and he’ll be buried in LAke Worth, FLorida on April 23, 2026.

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