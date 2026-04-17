New award categories added to Florida’s annual lionfish challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expanding its annual lionfish removal competition this year, adding new award categories aimed at drawing more recreational divers, commercial harvesters and younger participants.

The 2026 FWC Lionfish Challenge begins May 22 and runs through Sept. 14.

This year’s competition replaces the previous recreational and commercial champion titles with several new categories, including Lionfish King, Lionfish Queen, Commercial Champion, Junior Harvester and Veteran Champion.

Lion Fish Hunt 2026

State wildlife officials said the new format is designed to recognize a broader range of participants while continuing efforts to reduce lionfish populations in Florida waters.

Lionfish are an invasive species that threaten native marine life by competing for food and habitat.

FWC officials say a single female lionfish can release up to 30,000 eggs every four days, allowing populations to spread quickly if left unchecked.

The challenge encourages divers, anglers and commercial harvesters to remove lionfish from Florida reefs and coastal waters.

Lion Fish Hunt 2026

Additional awards will also recognize top supporters and participants using official FWC checkpoint locations during the competition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says lionfish removal remains one of the most direct ways to limit damage to native reef ecosystems.

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