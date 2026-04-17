Palm Coast to host Tunnel to Towers 5K supporting first responders and veterans

PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast will host the fifth annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run and Walk on Saturday morning at Central Park in Town Center.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and is expected to continue through about 10:30 a.m.

City officials said the first four Palm Coast races raised nearly $100,000 for the foundation, which supports families of fallen first responders, injured veterans and catastrophically wounded service members.

The organization was founded after the death of Stephen Siller, a New York firefighter who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel in full gear to reach the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 attacks.

The foundation has since funded mortgage-free homes for military families and first responders and developed specialized smart-home communities for injured veterans, including projects in Land O’ Lakes and Bradenton.

Packet pickup for runners and walkers took place this week at the Palm Coast Community Center, though same-day pickup will also be available before the race.

Organizers said volunteers and participants will receive event shirts, and medals will be distributed as part of the race.

You can register here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group