Marion County deputies search for woman accused of taking 3 children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are asking for help locating a woman wanted on an interference with child custody warrant.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Sahar Abdulaziz Algeri is accused of taking her three children and leaving after learning her husband intended to file for divorce.

Deputies said the children, Ella, Roxanne and Violet, are between 4 and 8 years old and have been separated from their father, who has legal custody, for more than a year.

Investigators believe Algeri and the children may be in the Richardson, Texas, area.

The sheriff’s office said Algeri was in the United States on a visa from Saudi Arabia and is avoiding contact with law enforcement and the children’s father.

Deputies said their primary concern is the safety and well-being of the children.

Anyone who has seen Algeri or has information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

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