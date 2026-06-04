Serious animal neglect case leads to arrest in Citrus County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Christina Pitts, 38, from Marion County, was taken into custody on June 2 by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a lengthy investigation into serious animal neglect. Her business, Moonstone Field, was found to have dozens of animals suffering from malnourishment, untreated health issues, and poor living conditions.

Pitts bred horses, dairy goats, and Florida Native sheep at Moonstone Field, and detectives found that she was solely responsible for all animals’ care and decisions. Sheriff David Vincent described the situation, saying, “This was one of the most heartbreaking scenes our team has encountered.”

Deputies responded to a five-acre property on June 2 after reports of a horse in severe distress. A veterinarian-approved humane euthanasia on scene. Detectives later learned another horse had died weeks earlier and was buried in a shallow grave.

During a property survey, deputies and Animal Control Officers observed approximately 92 animals, including horses, goats, sheep, dogs, exotic birds, chickens, cats, and a turtle.

Sheriff Vincent continues, “The level of suffering these animals endured was completely preventable, but I’m proud of how our deputies, Citrus County Animal Services and Countryside Animal Clinic worked together to make sure every surviving animal received the care they needed.”

Additional charges may be filed against Pitts as forensic examinations of the remaining animals are complete.

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