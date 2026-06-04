Leesburg Electric introduces Outage Map QR code for quick power outage tracking

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Electric has introduced an Outage Map QR code that allows customers to quickly track power outages within the utility service area. The QR code is available on the city website and will also be featured on printed utility bills and the upcoming quarterly utility bill newsletter.

The interactive map allows users to search for outages by address, giving customers immediate access to the current status.

Customers have two additional ways to report power issues. The Leesburg Outage Reporting System can be reached by phone at 1-833-223-1313. For power outages only, customers can text the word “OUT” to 352-728-9830 to report an issue through the Text Reporting System.

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